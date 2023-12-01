IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 30th

    20:31
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 29th)

    20:56

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 28th)

    20:46

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 27th)

    20:55

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 26th)

    21:50

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 30th

20:31

Cease-fire in Gaza will extend at least through tomorrow, Israeli military says; Mothers of college students shot in Vermont speak out about incident; House Republicans set to decide fate of Rep. George Santos tomorrow; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Dec. 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 30th

    20:31
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 29th)

    20:56

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 28th)

    20:46

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 27th)

    20:55

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 26th)

    21:50
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All