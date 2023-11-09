IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 8th)

    20:28
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 7th)

    20:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 6th)

    18:47

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 3rd)

    21:12

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 2nd)

    18:05

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 8th)

20:28

Five Republican candidates face off in NBC News Presidential Debate tonight; Massive chemical plant explosion shakes town of Shepherd, Texas; U.S. pressuring Israel to pause fighting to allow for more aid into Gaza and hostages out; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Nov. 9, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 8th)

    20:28
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 7th)

    20:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 6th)

    18:47

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 3rd)

    21:12

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 2nd)

    18:05
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All