Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 9th)

21:00

Midterm elections did not result in red wave despite predictions; DeSantis becomes top GOP rival to Trump after landslide victory; Meta lays off 11,000 employees, Zuckerberg announces; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Nov. 10, 2022

