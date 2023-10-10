IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 10th)

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 10th)

Lester Holt anchors from Tel Aviv with our coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. We have details on Israel intensifying its retaliation after the massive Hamas terror attack, Iran’s potential role in the conflict, and more on tonight’s broadcast.Oct. 10, 2023

