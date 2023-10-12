IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 11th)

21:01

Lester Holt anchors from Israel as our team continues with the latest coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. We have details on Israeli forces preparing a ground offensive against Hamas and how the war is escalating tensions here in the U.S.Oct. 12, 2023

