IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 27th)

    20:13
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 26th)

    21:02

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 25th)

    18:53

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 24th)

    20:36

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 23rd)

    21:00

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 27th)

20:13

Israel announces expanding ground operations against Hamas in Gaza; Authorities still searching for Lewiston mass shooting suspect; U.S. conducts airstrikes in Syria after Iranian-backed attacks on U.S. troops; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Oct. 28, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 27th)

    20:13
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 26th)

    21:02

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 25th)

    18:53

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 24th)

    20:36

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 23rd)

    21:00
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All