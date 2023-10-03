IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 2nd)

    18:48
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 1st)

    14:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (Sept. 30th)

    19:34

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 29th)

    21:00

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 28th)

    20:57

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 2nd)

18:48

Trump back in New York court for civil fraud trial; General Milley: China is a ‘very capable’ intelligence collection organization; Rep. Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy as House Speaker; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Oct. 3, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 2nd)

    18:48
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 1st)

    14:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (Sept. 30th)

    19:34

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 29th)

    21:00

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 28th)

    20:57
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All