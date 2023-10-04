IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Multiple people shot in 'active' situation near Morgan State University in Baltimore

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 3rd)

    18:12
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 2nd)

    18:46

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 1st)

    14:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (Sept. 30th)

    19:34

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 29th)

    21:00

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 3rd)

18:12

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker after historic vote; Kidnapping suspect in custody after 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found alive; Trump says he will testify in $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against him; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Oct. 4, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 3rd)

    18:12
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 2nd)

    18:46

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 1st)

    14:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (Sept. 30th)

    19:34

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 29th)

    21:00
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All