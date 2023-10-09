Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 9th)

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lester Holt anchors from Tel Aviv with our team coverage of the war in Israel. We have details on Israel ordering a “complete siege” of the Gaza strip, families devastated as loved ones are held hostage by Hamas and more on tonight’s broadcast.Oct. 9, 2023

