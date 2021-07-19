JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the state’s Covid cases roughly doubling each week, Florida has become of the nation’s biggest hotspots for the latest surge fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant as well as vaccine skepticism.

On Monday, UF Health in Jacksonville says it broke its record of most hospitalized Covid patients. At the start of Sunday, the hospital had 86. At one point Monday, the number reached 126, a more than 40 percent increase in just one day.

"I saw it when it was crazy in January,” said nurse Sabrina Oetterer, “And I thought for a while, we saw the light at the end of the tunnel with only one Covid-positive patient. And now, there hasn't even been enough time to realize that we're back to where we started."

Florida now accounts for one-fifth of new infections nationwide.

"We're gaining cases at such a rapid rate we don't really know where it's going to stop,” said Chad Neilson, the hospital’s director of infection prevention. “We aren't even thinking a couple of months. We're thinking what's going to immediately happen in the next week."

Still, statewide hospitalizations and deaths are still far short of where they were in January – before the vaccine was widely available. But nurses at UF Health say their shifts are busier – and that they’re seeing younger and sicker patients.

“That is insane,” said nurse Lauren Schiller. “It was just insane to go from having one COVID patient, to having all COVID patients again.”

Last week, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’s campaign team began selling “Don’t Fauci My Florida” merchandise – a reference to long-held skepticism of mask mandates and other Covid restrictions. Still, DeSantis is encouraging people to get vaccinated, adding that about 85 percent of seniors in the state have done so.

But then there are people like 65-year-old Debra Wells.

NBC News spoke with her at UF Health. She’d been inside the Covid unit for three days. She struggled to breathe – but said she felt 100 percent better since Saturday.

Wells said she had not gotten vaccinated because she was scared.

“I regret it,” she said. “I felt like I was dying. I couldn't do nothing for myself. Nothing. It's a very miserable feeling. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. It's horrible.”