As North Korea and South Korea have engaged in negotiations over the upcoming Olympic Games, the world is holding its breath over whether there is truly a thaw in relations between the two nations.

NBC News' Lester Holt traveled to a modern ski resort about four hours outside the capital city of Pyongyang, where athletes from North and South Korea are training for the Olympics. He said the joint training is a result of the recent talks between the neighboring nations.

For more, Holt anchors live from Seoul on Tuesday's "Nightly News."

A patriotic video plays on the slopes of the Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea on Jan. 21, 2018. Kim Cornett / NBC News

Lester Holt on camera for NBC News at the Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea on Jan. 21, 2018. Kim Cornett / NBC News