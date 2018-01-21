Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Nightly News
Nightly News
photo

Photos: Lester Holt reports from North Korea ahead of the Olympic Games

by NBC News

Image: Lester Holt on camera for NBC News at the Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea
Lester Holt on camera for NBC News at the Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea on Jan. 21, 2018. Kim Cornett / NBC News

As North Korea and South Korea have engaged in negotiations over the upcoming Olympic Games, the world is holding its breath over whether there is truly a thaw in relations between the two nations.

NBC News' Lester Holt traveled to a modern ski resort about four hours outside the capital city of Pyongyang, where athletes from North and South Korea are training for the Olympics. He said the joint training is a result of the recent talks between the neighboring nations.

For more, Holt anchors live from Seoul on Tuesday's "Nightly News."

Image: A patriotic video plays on the slopes of the Masiryong Ski Resort in North Korea
A patriotic video plays on the slopes of the Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea on Jan. 21, 2018. Kim Cornett / NBC News
Image: Lester Holt on camera for NBC News at the Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea
Lester Holt on camera for NBC News at the Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea on Jan. 21, 2018. Kim Cornett / NBC News
Image: Skiers from North and South Korea line up at the Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea
Skiers from North and South Korea line up at the Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea on Jan. 21, 2018 while training for the upcoming Winter Olympics. Kim Cornett / NBC News

NBC News
NBC News
Topic Nightly News
First Published
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement