‘Arlington Ladies’ attend every funeral at the national cemetery

 

The “Arlington Ladies” are a group of nearly 200 women who are part of every funeral at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring patriots since 1948.

U.S. News

Trump admin urges railroads to quickly install anti-crash safety system

U.S. news
Police searching for two missing girls after mother's 'suspicious' death

U.S. news
Family of 'swatting' victim wants Kansas officer who fired fatal shot charged

U.S. news
South braces for possible snow as cold weather ravages the East Coast

Weather
Below-freezing temperatures for 180 million Americans
U.S. news

World News

Following Trump tweet, U.S. to withhold $255 million in aid from Pakistan

World
Trump warns Iranian leaders the 'U.S. is watching' as protests roil country

Donald Trump
Joshua Boyle, former Taliban hostage, charged with sexual assault, confinement: reports

World
Trump to North Korean leader Kim: My nuclear button 'is bigger & more powerful'

World
Iran blames U.S. for deadly protests
Mideast
