Boeing CEO announces he'll step down amid quality control failures
March 25, 2024

Boeing CEO announces he'll step down amid quality control failures

02:20

The chief executive, Dave Calhoun, said he will leave the company by year's end. His departure is one of several in the company's leadership. The moves follow the recent Max 9 door plug blowout and other safety issues. NBC News' Tom Costello reports.March 25, 2024

