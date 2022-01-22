‘Bored’ grandma turns the tables on phone scammer

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A Long Island woman received a scam call that her grandson was in a drunken car crash. She notified the police, who helped tackle the fraudster when he showed up demanding money.Jan. 22, 2022
