‘Burglary tourists’ enter U.S. legally then break into homes, according to law enforcement officials
April 14, 202402:27

Some law enforcement officials say they have seen a recent uptick in “burglary tourists” entering the U.S. on tourist visas and then robbing homes. NBC News’ Dana Griffin speaks with one woman whose home was targeted by these thieves.April 14, 2024

