IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Skating sensation Alysa Liu is ready to reach new heights at the Olympics

    02:25

  • Inside effort to restore resort town that was once paradise for Black Americans

    02:15

  • Billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead three new SpaceX missions

    01:56

  • Federal hate crimes trial begins in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

    01:26

  • Private plane crashes into ocean off North Carolina with 8 on board

    01:20

  • U.S. moving Ukraine embassy staff as concerns of Russian attack grow

    02:41

  • Trudeau invokes emergency powers amid trucker protests over Covid restrictions

    01:38

  • Biden urges Americans to 'be careful' amid the pandemic as fans gather for Super Bowl

    03:17

  • Speedskater Erin Jackson races towards history at Beijing Olympics

    02:18

  • Biden meets with Putin in high-stakes phone call

    02:17

  • Vaccine mandate protests continue worldwide

    02:08

  • Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

    02:17

  • State of emergency over trucker protests

    01:48

  • Nine officers wounded in Phoenix shootout

    01:29

  • Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5

    02:05

  • Biden expected to vet final Supreme Court candidates this weekend

    01:22

  • Online gambling makes sports betting easier than ever, alarming addiction experts

    02:15

  • Madison Chock and Evan Bates’ Olympic journey is a love story

    02:18

  • U.S. warns Russia could invade Ukraine before end of Olympics

    02:33

  • Bob Saget likely died after an accidental fall, autopsy report says

    01:27

Nightly News

‘Crypto couple,’ charged with laundering billions in bitcoin, appears in court

01:38

According to the Department of Justice, Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, both self-described tech entrepreneurs, attempted to launder nearly 120,000 stolen bitcoins, equivalent today to more than $4.5 billion.Feb. 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Skating sensation Alysa Liu is ready to reach new heights at the Olympics

    02:25

  • Inside effort to restore resort town that was once paradise for Black Americans

    02:15

  • Billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead three new SpaceX missions

    01:56

  • Federal hate crimes trial begins in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

    01:26

  • Private plane crashes into ocean off North Carolina with 8 on board

    01:20

  • U.S. moving Ukraine embassy staff as concerns of Russian attack grow

    02:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All