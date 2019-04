‘Flintstones’ house declared ‘public nuisance’ by California town 01:11 copied!

Retired media mogul Florence Fang, who owns the property known as the Flintstones House, is being accused of ignoring stop-work orders while erecting dinosaur statues, oversized mushrooms and other animals. She’s being sued to force her to remove them, and has already paid a fine of $200.

