‘Gaming Disorder’ to be classified as mental health disorder

 

The World Health Organization is adding “Gaming Disorder” to a new draft of the International Classification of Diseases amid rising concerns about video game and internet addiction.

Audio recording reveals distraught migrant children separated from parents
'I want to be able to protect them': After Parkland, some teachers turn to firearm training

Rapper XXXTentacion is killed in apparent robbery in Florida

New urgency to regulate ride-share services as multiple New York taxi drivers die by suicide
Heat wave rolls over Eastern half of the U.S.
Afghans march 400 miles for peace, vow that's just the beginning

Amid Trump's Mideast push, an abandoned building reminds Palestinians of past failures

World Cup: Saudi team safe after plane caught fire mid-flight

World Health Organization adds gaming disorder to disease classifications

Beijing fires back at Trump, slaps retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports

Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
'It's like a black and white thing': How some elite charter schools exclude minorities

African-American teachers push messages of affirmation, success at Philadelphia school

