‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dead at 83

“Goodfellas” and “Law and Order” actor Paul Sorvino died today at 83 years old. The beloved actor’s career spanned half a century both on the screen and on stage. Sorvino earned a Tony nomination for the play “That Championship Season,” a role which he later reprised on film. Sorvino’s wife Dee Dee honored her husband, saying there will never be another Paul Sorvino.July 25, 2022