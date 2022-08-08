IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Snapchat unveils new parental tools to monitor teens’ activity

  • Top U.S. generals take issue with Russian satellite near U.S. orbit

  • Russia refuses to allow inspectors into nuclear plant after multiple explosions

  • Primary suspect arrested in murders of 4 Muslim men in Albuquerque

  • Former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home searched by FBI

  • Trump says Mar-a-Lago searched by FBI in ‘unannounced raid’

    ‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 years old

    Family of Black teen killed in police struggle receives $5 million in settlement

  • Judge issues federal hate crime sentences for Ahmaud Arbery’s killers

  • Biden surveys historic flood damage in Eastern Kentucky

  • Climate change devastating many areas with heavy rainfall, flash floods

  • Albuquerque community terrified after 4 Muslim men were murdered

  • New Texas study finds women face higher health risks in abortion-restrictive states

  • Massive climate change, health package passed in Senate

  • Son gives life-changing gift to mother battling benign brain tumor

  • Inside the Metaverse: 3D detailed anatomical renderings revolutionizing health care

  • Brand name products vs. generic store brands

  • Texas governor sends another bus full of undocumented migrants to New York City

  • String of targeted killings in New Mexico brings fear of serial killer in the making

  • Growing alarm over explosions at Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

Nightly News

‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 years old

Olivia Newton-John, known for her extraordinary singing and acting career, died at 73 years old after repeated cancer treatments. In a statement, her husband, John Easterling, said, she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”Aug. 8, 2022

