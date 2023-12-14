‘Homicide’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Andre Braugher dead at 61

Andre Braugher rose from his breakout role playing a Union soldier in the 1989 Civil War drama “Glory” to starring in the hit comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as Captain Raymond Holt. He won an Emmy for his performance in the ’90s police drama, “Homicide: Life On The Street.” NBC News’ Chloe Melas has more on Braugher’s career and the co-stars paying tribute to him.Dec. 14, 2023