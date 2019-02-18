‘I love you, I’ve been shot at work’: Aurora shooting victim’s final text to wife

‘I love you, I’ve been shot at work’: Aurora shooting victim’s final text to wife01:10
Josh Pinkard was one of the ten people who were killed in a deadly workplace shooting in Aurora, Illinois. He managed to send one final message to his wife Terra, who shared it on her Facebook.
American companies being targeted by renewed cyber attacks from China and Iran01:11
Navy veteran identified as ‘kissing sailor’ in WWII photo dies at 9501:20
Man rescued from quicksand inside Zion National Park01:01
American and British ISIS brides plead to return home01:16
Five best friends elected to Colorado’s State Senate02:00
Ukraine military forces preparing for potential showdown at sea with Russia01:14