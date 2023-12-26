IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Latinitas’ teaching coding and engineering to close gaps in tech industry

Nightly News

‘Latinitas’ teaching coding and engineering to close gaps in tech industry

The nonprofit Latinitas is teaching tech skills like coding and engineering through camps and after-school clubs, all with the goal of closing the ethnic and gender gaps in the tech industry. NBC News’ Morgan Radford shares this story.Dec. 26, 2023

