Nightly News

‘Miracle on the Hudson’ captain, passengers raise a glass 10 years after the famous water landing

01:35

It might seem odd to “celebrate” the moment your plane ditched into an icy cold river, but at 3:31 this afternoon -- ten years to the minute US Airways 1549 went into the Hudson -- passengers along with hero captain “Sully” Sullenberger raised a glass.Jan. 16, 2019

  • ‘Hamilton’ begins three-week run in Puerto Rico, with Lin-Manuel Miranda in starring role

    01:18

  • ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ captain, passengers raise a glass 10 years after the famous water landing

    01:35

  • Gillette ad about toxic masculinity and #MeToo movement draws praise and criticism

    01:09

  • PG&E to declare bankruptcy amid multibillion-dollar liability claims for its part in California wildfires

    01:15

  • Manhunt underway for hit and run driver who killed gas station attendant in NYC

    00:50

  • American detained in ISIS territory in Syria speaks out

    02:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All