Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

‘Murdered’ Russian journalist shows up at press conference

 

Ukrainian police said Arkady Babchenko was killed, sparking outcry, but then announced on Wednesday that the death was staged in order to arrest a man allegedly paid $40,000 to organize Babchenko’s murder.

advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Televangelist asks his followers for $54m for private jet
Video

Televangelist asks his followers for $54m for private jet

U.S. news
Kim Kardashian visits White House to talk prison reform

Kim Kardashian visits White House to talk prison reform

White House
New Hurricane Maria death toll estimates spotlight data-reliability issues in Puerto Rico

New Hurricane Maria death toll confirms what many Puerto Ricans already knew

Puerto Rico Crisis
Supreme Court's sports betting ruling potentially opens door to U.K.-style industry

Sports betting is coming to America. Here's what it looks like in Britain.

World
Amid fear of shootings, parents and students count down till school's out for summer

The New Math: Fewer days in school, less chance of being shot

U.S. news

World News

Supreme Court's sports betting ruling potentially opens door to U.K.-style industry

Sports betting is coming to America. Here's what it looks like in Britain.

World
Pompeo dines with Kim aide to save Trump's North Korean summit

Pompeo serves up American beef to salvage North Korea summit

White House
Ailing Thai beach made famous by Leonardo DiCaprio film gets tourist timeout

Ailing Thai beach made famous by DiCaprio film gets tourist timeout

World
Israeli official flies to Russia amid reports of deal on Iran's role in Syria

Israel's defense chief goes to Russia. Is a deal to neuter Iran in the works?

World
Russia's Lavrov meets Kim Jong Un, invites him to Moscow

Russia's Lavrov meets Kim Jong Un, invites him to Moscow

North Korea
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

CIA report says North Korea won't denuclearize, but might open a burger joint

CIA says North Korea won't give up nukes, but might open a burger joint

EXCLUSIVE

advertisement