​New Jersey nursing home at center of shocking allegations reopened under new name

Nursing homes were hit hard at the start of the pandemic. In New Jersey's Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation II, bodies were found stuffed inside a tiny morgue. A federal inspection later discovered that residents with suspected Covid were put in rooms with residents who had no symptoms. The owners say the issues raised in the inspection were resolved and the staff faced pandemic "challenges as best they could." After paying a hefty fine and temporarily halting new patient admissions, the facility has reopened under a new name. Nov. 19, 2021