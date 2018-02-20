Please select another video.
‘Putin’s Chef’ at center of Special Prosecutor’s indictment
The Mueller indictment links Russian Oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin -- dubbed Putin’s chef because his company oversees catering for the Kremlin -- to a Russian disinformation campaign to discredit Hillary Clinton and Help Donald Trump in the 2016 election.
