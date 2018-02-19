Feedback
‘Putin’s Chef’, one of 13 Russians indicted for alleged election interference

 

Yevgeny Prigozhin is one of Russia’s richest and most powerful oligarchs and Russian President Putin’s so-called chef. Now, Special Counsel Mueller’s indictment ties him to the Internet Research Agency, a source of disinformation during the 2016 election.

