'Rust' armorer guilty of involuntary manslaughter
March 7, 202401:31
A jury in New Mexico found Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting on the "Rust" movie set. She was found not guilty of tampering with evidence. Gutierrez-Reed loaded the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins, the movie's cinematographer. NBC News' Chloe Melas reports.March 7, 2024

