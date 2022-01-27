‘Stealth’ version of omicron variant discovered in California
According to some experts, a new “stealth” version of the omicron variant, discovered in California, seems to be harder to detect and is even more contagious, though it’s unclear how dangerous it is. This comes as more people are being infected with Covid-19 for a second time. Jan. 27, 2022
