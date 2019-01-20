Nightly News

‘Super blood wolf moon’ will be visible across the U.S. tonight

01:19

The total lunar eclipse will take place as the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow. So what’s the story behind the strange name? As NBC’s Kevin Tibbles finds out, it’s combination of science and folklore.Jan. 20, 2019

