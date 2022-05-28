IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Questions arise as records show Uvalde police recently completed active shooter training

    02:07

  • The San Francisco professional mover delivering furniture to veterans in need

    02:30

  • Nationwide car rental shortage interrupts travel season

    02:30

  • Officials crack down on baby formula price gouging

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    “The Lockdown Generation”: U.S. children facing mass shootings and the effect on their mental health

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    While the NRA convention is held in Houston, protests against gun violence ensue across the nation

    02:28

  • Uvalde elementary schoolers kept calling 911 for help as police were instructed to not engage

    02:46

  • People travel to Uvalde to show support

    01:30

  • Federal government uses defense production act for the third time this week

    01:47

  • Jury deliberations begin in Depp v Heard trial

    02:28

  • Memorial Day Weekend hit with severe weather warnings

    01:19

  • Demonstrators protest annual NRA meeting in aftermath of Uvalde school massacre

    01:44

  • Federal investigators scrutinize Uvalde police actions during shooting

    01:58

  • Uvalde, Texas community pushes for answers from law enforcement

    01:28

  • Texas DPS Director admits police were slow to act during the Uvalde elementary school massacre

    03:21

  • Uvalde community takes action in grief

    01:29

  • Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches on fire

    01:13

  • Senators in Washington see a chance for new gun legislation

    02:03

  • Students and parents remember the day of the Uvalde, Texas massacre

    05:07

  • Police face questions on Texas elementary school shooting timeline

    04:17

Nightly News

“The Lockdown Generation”: U.S. children facing mass shootings and the effect on their mental health

02:30

Millions of American children, termed the “lockdown generation,” are taught to prepare for mass shootings each year. More than 95 percent of public schools practice these lockdown drills; some began in the wake of Columbine 23 years ago. But, a recent study showed lockdown drills led to increased rates of depression, stress, and anxiety for students of all ages.May 28, 2022

  • Questions arise as records show Uvalde police recently completed active shooter training

    02:07

  • The San Francisco professional mover delivering furniture to veterans in need

    02:30

  • Nationwide car rental shortage interrupts travel season

    02:30

  • Officials crack down on baby formula price gouging

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    “The Lockdown Generation”: U.S. children facing mass shootings and the effect on their mental health

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    While the NRA convention is held in Houston, protests against gun violence ensue across the nation

    02:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All