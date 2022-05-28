“The Lockdown Generation”: U.S. children facing mass shootings and the effect on their mental health

The tragedy that overwhelmed the community of Uvalde happens often in the U.S. The millions of American children now taught to prepare for shootings are being called the “lockdown generation.” More than 95 percent of public schools practice these lockdown drills; some began in the wake of Columbine 23 years ago. But, a recent study showed lockdown drills led to increased rates of depression, stress, and anxiety for students of all ages.May 28, 2022