Nightly News

‘Top Secret’ document among those discovered in Biden’s former office

02:21

President Biden ignored questions about the newly appointed special counsel that is investigating his handling of classified documents. NBC News’ Kristen Welker has more details about the case and who federal law enforcement officials are interviewing.Jan. 14, 2023

