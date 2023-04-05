IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tech exec Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco

    01:43

  • Biden admin partnering with social media influencers to warn about fentanyl dangers

    02:31

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes powerful farewell speech

    01:24
  • Now Playing

    ‘Tornado Alley’ storms becoming deadlier and more frequent

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin McCarthy meets with Taiwan’s president despite China’s threats

    01:44

  • Trump responds to arraignment, slams DA and judge

    03:19

  • Severe storms devastate the Midwest and South

    01:29

  • AI’s growing presence on apps like Snapchat raises concerns for parents

    02:29

  • Nashville officers speak out after tragic elementary school shooting

    01:57

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in New York City

    05:36

  • What could Trump’s arraignment mean for his political future?

    02:14

  • Former chief of staff to ex-Maryland Governor dies after FBI shootout

    01:32

  • Trump touches down in New York City ahead of arraignment

    03:50

  • NASA announces astronauts in Artemis II mission to orbit the moon

    01:36

  • Is AI technology the future of travel?

    02:29

  • CDC warns dangerous fungus infection poses nationwide threat

    01:29

  • Elementary school teacher shot by six-year-old sues school district

    01:50

  • Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, officials say

    01:28

  • Deadly streak of storms leave path of destruction across multiple states

    02:19

  • Woman brought to tears after fisherman finds camera filled with treasured photos she lost years ago

    02:10

Nightly News

‘Tornado Alley’ storms becoming deadlier and more frequent

01:49

The PERiLS Project is a unit that specifically studies tornadoes in the Southeast, which researchers say are growing more frequent and deadly. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander shares more about how “Tornado Alley” is evolving.April 5, 2023

  • Tech exec Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco

    01:43

  • Biden admin partnering with social media influencers to warn about fentanyl dangers

    02:31

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes powerful farewell speech

    01:24
  • Now Playing

    ‘Tornado Alley’ storms becoming deadlier and more frequent

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin McCarthy meets with Taiwan’s president despite China’s threats

    01:44

  • Trump responds to arraignment, slams DA and judge

    03:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All