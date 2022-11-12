IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Tripledemic' fears mounting as RSV, flu cases rise

    01:27
Nightly News

‘Tripledemic’ fears mounting as RSV, flu cases rise

01:27

America’s “tripledemic” fears are mounting as RSV and the flu are spreading and Covid-19 still looms. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has more details on hospitals becoming overwhelmed by patients.Nov. 12, 2022

