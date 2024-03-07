IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TSA rolls out automated airport security checkpoint
  • 'Rust' armorer guilty of involuntary manslaughter

  • Why the economy frustrates swing state voters in one county

  • Chaos in Haiti forces prime minister to land in Puerto Rico

  • Haley drops out of presidential race without endorsing Trump

  • Pharmacies overwhelmed by massive cyberattack

  • Alabama legislature passes bill to protect IVF providers

    New York governor deploys National Guard to protect subway riders

  • 5 killed as small plane makes crash landing in Tennessee

  • Millions vote on biggest day of the primary season

  • Iconic booth from last scene of 'The Sopranos' auctioned off

  • Small towns and rural areas warn about election infrastructure

  • New cap proposed on credit card late fees

  • Michigan town rocked by deadly building explosion and fire

  • New storm could bring up to two more feet of snow in Sierra mountains

  • Firefighters battle another Texas wildfire

  • Officials: Scanners go unused in fentanyl smuggling fight

  • Fighting rages in Gaza despite new urgent push for cease-fire

  • Trump looks for Super Tuesday sweep in what could be Haley's last stand

  • Almost 10 years later, new effort to find Flight MH370

TSA rolls out automated airport security checkpoint

The TSA is testing an automated system that screens passengers and gives them instructions on how to proceed if metal is detected. The system is aimed at speeding the airport security process. NBC News' Tom Costello reports.March 7, 2024

