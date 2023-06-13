IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 37-count indictment in classified documents case

  • Georgia peaches in short supply this season due to climate change

  • Rising insurance rates price Floridians out of home ownership

    ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak to leave show after more than 40 years

    Politicians react to Trump’s 37-count indictment

  • Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, dies at 89

  • New child labor laws in Iowa draws mixed reaction

  • Underground Erie Canal boat tour turns deadly in Western New York

  • Family finds 1,000,000 pennies inside late father’s home

  • Utah mother accused of killing husband with fentanyl denied bail

  • Deadly I-95 collapse will impact commuters and supply chain, Buttigieg warns

  • Four children found alive after plane crash in Amazon jungle

  • Trump in Florida ahead of arraignment tomorrow

  • Defense says ‘no substantial evidence’ children’s book author murdered her husband

  • Mother and daughter graduate from university together

  • Breathtaking waterfalls attract visitors to Yosemite National Park after record rain and snow

  • New details released about how 4 children survived 40 days in Amazon jungle after plane crash

  • Intense planning underway ahead of Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday

  • Trump calls federal indictment ‘disgraceful’

  • Explosion destroys section of I-95 in Philadelphia

Nightly News

‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak to leave show after more than 40 years

Pat Sajak, the iconic host of “Wheel of Fortune” for over 40 years, announced this upcoming season will be his last on the show. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer shares more on his long career in television.June 13, 2023

Best of NBC News

