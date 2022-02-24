‘Wicked’s’ first Black Glinda is breaking barriers on Broadway
01:54
Brittney Johnson is taking the lead and making history as the first Black woman to play Glinda full-time in Broadway’s “Wicked.” She speaks with NBC News’ Rehema Ellis about her experience in the industry and what it means to take center stage.Feb. 24, 2022
