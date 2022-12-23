IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

100+ million Americans under winter weather alerts

03:12

A monster winter storm is delivering brutal winds and dangerous flash freezes across the U.S. during the heart of the holiday season. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports on the storm system that is forecast to transform into a “bomb cyclone” overnight.Dec. 23, 2022

