11 people rescued after plane crashes in Alaska

 

10 passengers and their pilot are safe after their aircraft crashed on Alaska’s Mount Jumbo this morning.

'Miracle' forest baby: Montana man cries at arraignment, says he left infant because it was 'very heavy'

Nevada and Nebraska executioners are turning to fentanyl

Sarah Palin accuses Sacha Baron Cohen of duping her for Showtime series

China vows retaliation as U.S. ups trade war ante, threatens tariffs on $200 billion of goods

Uber's head of HR resigns following racial discrimination probe

'Nazi bride' Beate Zschaepe guilty of far-right killings in Germany

Thai soccer players, coach in isolation during recovery since cave retrieval
Brexit chaos: What happens next for British PM Theresa May?

U.K. will fine Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data breaches, regulator says

China vows retaliation as U.S. ups trade war ante, threatens tariffs on $200 billion of goods

Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
