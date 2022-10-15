IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11 soldiers dead, 15 wounded at training facility, according to Russian Ministry of Defense

01:46

Officials say two soldiers from a former Soviet State, while training with Russian soldiers, suddenly turned their guns and opened fire. Russia is also striking back, targeting Ukraine's power grid, plunging the capital into darkness. Meanwhile, an online war over who will foot the bill for SpaceX's Starlink continues as Elon Musk creates confusion with another tweet.Oct. 15, 2022

