Nightly News

11-year-old blind girl inspires with radio show

01:39

Fifth grader Faith Murray has her own segment on Massachusetts Talking Information Network, a radio station for the visually impaired.Dec. 24, 2018

  • Christmas traditions brings millions together across the globe

    01:13

  • Investigators examining how Soyuz capsule lost cabin pressure

    01:03

  • California Gov. Brown orders new DNA testing in murder case involving Kevin Cooper

    01:25

  • New Jersey surgical center warns patients that they may have been exposed to HIV, Hepatitis

    01:16

  • False alarm near site of Indonesia tsunami that killed over 400

    01:23

  • Mystery case at Supreme Court is apparently tied to Mueller investigation

    01:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All