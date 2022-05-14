13 shot, 10 killed at Buffalo grocery store

Law enforcement says a man wearing military-style gear entered a Tops Friendly Market in Northeast Buffalo, New York, and began firing a rifle. Police say at least 10 people were killed. Authorities say they’ve arrested the alleged gunman, who was 18 years old. Sources say at least two rifles have been recovered from the scene, with the N-word apparently etched into one weapon. Police are looking into whether the suspect was motivated by white supremacist ideology.May 14, 2022