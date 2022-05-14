IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mother creates organization in son’s legacy by bringing joy to D.C. children

    02:27

  • Extreme couponing comes back as cost of goods keep going up

    02:35

  • Small plane crashes onto Miami Bridge, injuring six people

    01:29

  • Sweden and Finland eye NATO membership

    01:24

  • Tens of thousands march to protect abortion rights

    01:41

  • Formula shortage predicted to last at least for the rest of the year

    02:12
    13 shot, 10 killed at Buffalo grocery store

    01:51
    Lucy Westlake becomes youngest American woman to climb Mount Everest

    01:45

  • With crime rising, Biden urges local leaders to use unspent Covid relief money to hire more police

    01:45

  • Long Island police release 911 call in mystery disappearance after 12 years

    01:26

  • One-on-one interview with surging Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette

    01:44

  • Elon Musk stokes speculation after tweeting Twitter deal on hold

    01:54

  • Judge hears Title 42 arguments as more migrants head to border

    02:06

  • Reports of possible Russian retreat near Kharkiv, as Moscow extends detention for WNBA star

    01:34

  • Biden administration vows new steps to alleviate baby formula crisis

    02:53

  • First image captured of black hole at center of Milky Way

    01:14

  • Federal agents focus on catching crypto criminals and scammers

    02:25

  • Police search of HBCU lacrosse team bus sparks accusations of racial profiling

    01:38

  • Title 42 firestorm amid record migrant surge

    02:05

  • Russia vows retaliatory steps after Finland moves to join NATO

    01:44

13 shot, 10 killed at Buffalo grocery store

01:51

Law enforcement says a man wearing military-style gear entered a Tops Friendly Market in Northeast Buffalo, New York, and began firing a rifle. Police say at least 10 people were killed. Authorities say they’ve arrested the alleged gunman, who was 18 years old. Sources say at least two rifles have been recovered from the scene, with the N-word apparently etched into one weapon. Police are looking into whether the suspect was motivated by white supremacist ideology.May 14, 2022

