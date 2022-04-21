IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    13 survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse seek FBI accountability and $130 million

13 survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse seek FBI accountability and $130 million

The filings cite a blistering report by the FBI’s own watchdog agency. The claim says agents “failed to follow policy, leaving Nassar free to commit unspeakable sexual assaults.” Survivors say that what they want now is to make sure nothing like this can ever happen again.April 21, 2022

