16-year-old girl missing after Lake Tahoe party

The search is intensifying for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who disappeared from a party with hundreds of other kids at a Lake Tahoe area campground in the early hours of August 6th. The search for Kiely is expanding to involve multiple agencies, including the FBI. Police are pushing the partygoers, including teens from Nevada to the Bay Area, to come forward with any information they have.Aug. 10, 2022