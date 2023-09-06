IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Heat wave forcing some schools across U.S. to close early

    02:43

  • McConnell says he will finish term after public concern over two freezing episodes

    01:59

  • UN investigating possible genocide amid Sudan civil war

    02:26
  • Now Playing

    17 killed in Ukraine from Russian missile strike hours after Blinken’s visit to Kyiv

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    New Covid-19 booster shots expected to be available as soon as next week

    02:22

  • Federal prosecutors to seek indictment of Hunter Biden

    01:13

  • Video released of Pennsylvania killer’s escape from prison as manhunt widens

    02:55

  • Burning Man festival-goers leave mess of abandoned property and vehicles, sheriff says

    01:48

  • United Auto Workers union strike expected next week, potentially increasing car prices

    01:51

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial underway

    01:51

  • New sightings of escaped Pennsylvania killer prompt expanded search

    02:28

  • Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for involvement in Capitol riot

    02:46

  • Dramatic video shows Maui couple’s race to safety from wildfires

    02:41

  • Family of TCU’s Wes Smith speaks out after shocking killing

    01:31

  • Biden hits at Trump as Republican rivals hit the trail in New Hampshire

    01:39

  • NYPD’s drone use for Labor Day events sparks debate

    01:51

  • Labor Day holiday weekend travel rush trouble

    01:48

  • New sightings of escaped inmate in Pennsylvania with manhunt ongoing

    02:20

  • Burning Man attendees rush from Nevada desert after days stranded by storm

    02:55

  • Convicted murderer who escaped Pennsylvania prison seen in nearby neighborhood

    01:51

Nightly News

17 killed in Ukraine from Russian missile strike hours after Blinken’s visit to Kyiv

01:51

17 people were killed and many more wounded in a Russian missile strike in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine. Hours earlier, Secretary of State Blinken arrived in Kyiv for his first visit since Ukraine launched a major counter-offensive. NBC News’ Richard Engel has the latest.Sept. 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Heat wave forcing some schools across U.S. to close early

    02:43

  • McConnell says he will finish term after public concern over two freezing episodes

    01:59

  • UN investigating possible genocide amid Sudan civil war

    02:26
  • Now Playing

    17 killed in Ukraine from Russian missile strike hours after Blinken’s visit to Kyiv

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    New Covid-19 booster shots expected to be available as soon as next week

    02:22

  • Federal prosecutors to seek indictment of Hunter Biden

    01:13
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All