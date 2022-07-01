17-year-old attacked by shark after sharks were spotted near the shore days before

17-year-old Addison Bethea was hunting for scallops on the Keaton Beach shore in Florida when a shark grabbed onto her leg and thrashed her around. Her firefighter brother tourniquet her leg which aided in saving her life. A shark had been spotted four days prior in the same spot. This incident comes after an attack in the Florida Keys on Wednesday and another in California eight days ago. Though statistically, shark attacks are less probable than being killed by a firework, concerns arise as climate change warms waters bringing sharks closer to shores.July 1, 2022