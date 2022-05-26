19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

Authorities say the suspect posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother on Tuesday morning, and later said that he was going to shoot an elementary school. He went into the school with a backpack and AR-15 rifle, entered a classroom, locked the door and fired. Lester Holt reports from Uvalde on what we know about the heinous crime, and speaks to families who have children that attend Robb Elementary. A fourth grader recounts what it was like to hear the shooting from her classroom.May 26, 2022