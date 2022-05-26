19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

Beto O’Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott after Uvalde massacre: ‘This is on you’02:49
Uvalde, Texas massacre: What we know about the victims02:58
- Now Playing
19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting03:47
- UP NEXT
Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in June02:16
Uvalde, Texas mayor: 'This town is broken'01:10
World wonders why America is rife with mass shootings02:47
A moment of silence after the Uvalde mass shooting: ‘We simply have no words’01:27
Uvalde mass shooting: What we know about the law enforcement response02:35
Uvalde gunman bought two AR-15s days after he turned 1802:17
How Congress is responding to the massacre at Robb Elementary School01:32
How parents are responding to the Uvalde school shooting02:27
Georgia voters reject Trump-endorsed candidates in critical primary01:58
What we know about the gunman in the Uvalde mass shooting02:46
Uvalde massacre is part of a ‘plague’ of gun violence in the U.S.01:12
Spotlight on Georgia as Trump’s picks tested in key Republican primaries02:55
Russia aims to take eastern Ukrainian town as base for artillery strikes01:27
Mass shooting at Texas school comes just days after Buffalo massacre02:44
FBI: Man in custody accused of plotting to kill former President George W. Bush01:13
Biden addresses the nation on Texas elementary school shooting02:27
Investigators work to find Texas elementary school shooting suspect’s motive02:02
Beto O’Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott after Uvalde massacre: ‘This is on you’02:49
Uvalde, Texas massacre: What we know about the victims02:58
- Now Playing
19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting03:47
- UP NEXT
Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in June02:16
Uvalde, Texas mayor: 'This town is broken'01:10
World wonders why America is rife with mass shootings02:47
Play All