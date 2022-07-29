IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    19 people killed in Kentucky flash flooding

Nightly News

19 people killed in Kentucky flash flooding

At least 19 people have been killed after a storm in Kentucky caused severe flash floods and mudslides. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said six of the victims are children. President Biden declared the region a major disaster zone and is promising to send federal aid. Crews are out with dogs searching for bodies in the devastation.July 29, 2022

